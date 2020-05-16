The province has shared its latest COVID-19 update.

1932 people have now recovered from the virus in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 21 new cases this afternoon, bringing the provincial count to 2428.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, with the total sitting at 126.

Sadly, one new death was announced, bringing the death toll in B.C. to 141.

Dr. Henry is reminding you to stay alert and vigilant over the May long weekend.

“We need to pause, we need to stay close to home and think through how all of us in B.C. will put into place our new safe social interaction rules for the coming days and weeks,” Henry says. “The rules that will help us protect our families, our communities, our businesses, and our province.”

Over 118,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.