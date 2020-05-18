Photo of the 2019 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in the Comox Valley( Photo provided by IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s-Comox Valley, Facebook)

While the world and daily life have shifted as we know it, residents in B.C living with dementia still need to access support and education.

To help fund these services locally, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is joining Alzheimer Societies across Canada to bring the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s online.

The digital event will take place Sunday, May 31st at 9:00am and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.

Participants will hear from people across Canada who are affected by dementia and will be encouraged to move in a way that works for them. This could be laps around your yard, a living room dance party or jumping jacks on your balcony.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Maria Howard says the online format for this year’s walk is a great way to bring the community together for a good cause.

“We know that due to physical distancing, many people are feeling isolated,” says Howard.

“We hope that by joining us at the online event, Canadians affected by dementia can connect with each other and honour and remember people in their lives affected by the disease. Now, more than ever, connection is important.”

Proceeds will help fund programs and services to support people living with dementia in each local community throughout the province. They will also help enable research into the causes of and cure for dementia.

Visit walkforalzheimers.ca to register to represent your community and get updates about the online walk experience.