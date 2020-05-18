With the warmer weather coming to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, more people are taking their boats out on the water.

The RCMP is hoping you can do so in a safe manner and is providing you with a few tips to help support Safe Boating Awareness Week.

The BC RCMP says it’s more important than ever that boaters are responsible to limit unnecessary risks to other boaters, first responders, and yourselves and if you must go, you should be aware of the travel restrictions and public health guidelines.

Some tips from the police include avoiding all unnecessary travel on the water, limiting the number of people on your boat to people to those in your household, and you should leave a trip plan with someone on shore.

The RCMP also wants to remind you to exercise caution and practice safe boating habits including always wearing a personal flotation device or life jacket, not drinking and driving, watching your speed and being prepared in case of an emergency.

Safe Boating Week runs from May 16th to the 22nd.