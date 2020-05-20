The Powell River RCMP is on the lookout for some stolen power tools.

Police say that sometime between 8:00pm on May 15th and 8:00am on May 16th, someone cut a lock on a work trailer before taking off with the tools.

Altogether, the items stolen from the property along the 7200 block of Field Street are worth over $2500.

They include a Bosch air stapler, a Makita cordless saw, and 3 Super Roofer nail guns.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.