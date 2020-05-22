BC Transit is continuing with many of its safety measures put in place amidst COVID-19.

And, it’s also adding in some new ones.

Extra procedures will be carried out to align with BC’s Restart Plan while following the guidance set forth by the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

“As restrictions begin to lift across the province, select sectors open back up, and people gradually return to engaging in some of the activities they did prior to March 2020, we want to ensure that BC Transit gets you where you need to be, as safely and efficiently as possible,” the transit service says.

Measures already in place that will continue include:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization on buses and at BC Transit facilities

Rear door loading and ceasing fare collection until May 31st

Additional personal protective equipment for handyDART transit operators

Communication to staff and customers to encourage behaviours that contribute to the safety of themselves, our operators and fellow passengers

New measures will include:

Capacity management, including keeping buses at a comfortable load

The use of face coverings will be encouraged on buses and at bus stops where physical distancing is not possible

Protective barriers for operators in the form of vinyl panels or full driver doors

One way passenger flow entering through the front of the bus and exiting through the rear of the bus

Resuming front door loading and fare collection effective June 1st

Timeline for installation of full driver door protective barriers on buses will be accelerated

BC Transit adds that it’s “continuing to provide transportation services you can rely on.”

As we move through the phases of the province’s Restart Plan, it’s working with its partners to “adjust or implement measures based on advice from the Provincial Health Officer.”

To learn more, click here or call your local transit office.