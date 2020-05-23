An earthquake has hit off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada says the quake was recorded at 7:14pm yesterday about 129 km west of Port Alice.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.9 on 22 May at 19:14 PDT. Details : https://t.co/En7VGZP3Hj 129 km W of Port Alice, BC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) May 23, 2020

The 4.9 magnitude quake had a depth of 8 km.

Reports say there was no damage and a tsunami was not expected.

On May 9th, an earthquake of a similar magnitude was detected 132 km northwest of Tofino.

