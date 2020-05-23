4.9 magnitude earthquake reported off west coast of Vancouver Island
Photo provided by: Earthquakes Canada
An earthquake has hit off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Earthquakes Canada says the quake was recorded at 7:14pm yesterday about 129 km west of Port Alice.
The 4.9 magnitude quake had a depth of 8 km.
Reports say there was no damage and a tsunami was not expected.
On May 9th, an earthquake of a similar magnitude was detected 132 km northwest of Tofino.
