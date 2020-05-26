Seniors in the qathet Regional District are getting more support thanks to the federal government.

The Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) is providing $28,500 to the Senior Citizens’ Association of BC Branch 49 in Powell River.

The money will help expand some current programs including its frozen meal program, while providing information and educational materials to help combat elder abuse, as well as subsidies for the purchase of groceries and transportation.

The association is also the host institution for Powell River Assist, a BC Community Response

Network (CRN), whose mission is to stop senior abuse and neglect.

Federal seniors minister Deb Schulte said that by using local expertise, this funding will help provide support tailored to the unique, local needs of seniors across the country.

“As we work together to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus, the government is supporting Canadians every step of the way,” Schulte added.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) provides grants and contributions for projects that help improve the well-being of seniors and foster their social inclusion. ‘

To provide immediate essential services to seniors impacted by COVID-19, the federal government is providing $9 million under the NHSP to be distributed through the United Way Canada network.