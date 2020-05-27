The Powell River RCMP is looking for a suspect after a break and enter.

On Monday around 3:40 in the afternoon, police say someone entered the Boy Scouts storage shed in the 5300 block of Timberlane Avenue.

The suspect stole five large tents, two yard carts, and a pop-up canopy valued at around $1800.

Officers also responded to a theft call at the Canadian Tire.

A 39-year-old female entered the store to look at bikes, selected one, claimed she was going to pay for it, and then rode off.

She got into a nearby vehicle and drove away but police were able to get her licence plate number.

After a search warrant was issued, officers searched her home and found the bike along with other items that are also believed to have been stolen.

In total, the Powell River RCMP responded to 102 calls over the last week including five reports of theft, two break and enters, five assault reports, and two calls for impaired diving.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477). You can also go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.