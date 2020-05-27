Photo of Powell River City Hall (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

Part of Powell River will be reopening on Monday.

Chief Administrative Officer, Russell Brewer, says the time is right to open some facilities.

“Given the province’s restart plans and the guidance that’s been coming out from the province and the feds as well as WorkSafe BC and Vancouver Coastal Health, we’re confident we can open some of our facilities and lift some of the restrictions that have been in put in place responding to the pandemic,” Brewer said.

Among the facilities either opening or partially opening:

City Hall – Only the Finance Department will be open for Property Tax Payments and other city financial business.

Four people will be allowed in City Hall at any one time.

Plexiglass shields will be in place at the cashier counter. Surfaces and debit card keypads will be disinfected regularly. Physical distancing markers will be in place. A marshal will be present to assist people, answer questions and ensure physical distancing is observed and direct people to alternate methods of payment online or at financial institutions.

Airport Terminal – Only passengers with reservations will be allowed into the terminal building.

Physical distancing markers will be placed every two metres. All drop-offs and arrival greetings are to be done in the terminal parking lot.

Customers will not be allowed into the terminal to make reservations or book cargo shipments.

You’re urged to contact Pacific Coastal Airlines about requirements for air travel.

Wharfinger Office – It will be limited to one person at a time to maintain physical distancing.

A plexiglass shield will be in place for the protection of the Wharfinger and customers, and surfaces and debit keypads will be disinfected regularly.

Willingdon Beach Campsite – Priority will be for those who have pre-booked campsites.

Previous reservations will be contacted and asked if they wish to keep their booking. This may take some time. Once the city has accommodated all those reservations, it will begin to take new reservations, including out-of-province campers.

Playgrounds – Restrictions on the use of playground equipment will be lifted.

You’re urged to follow the physical distancing and handwashing recommendations provided on signage that will be posted.

Parents are reminded to bring hand sanitizer for before and after their children use the playground equipment.

Recreation Complex – The city continues to review the criteria necessary to reopen the recreation complex and other facilities and will inform the community when it is ready to proceed and under what conditions.

News, updates, and any changes to the city’s responses and actions due to the COVID- 19 situation are posted on the city website, Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Brewer said reopening some of these facilities is timely: “Folks are ready for some services and facilities to start opening again and we can do so safely following the guidance that’s been put out. The utmost concern for us is making sure our staff is safe, of course, but also the health and safety of the community, including not just physical health, but mental health as well. Some of these facilities are really important for folks.”

He added that these facilities may close again at any time. “That’ll be really dependent on guidance from the Provincial Health Officer and the health authorities, as well. We really are monitoring things day to day and we’re in touch with the different health officers and regulators and WorkSafe BC, so as things change, so will our plans.”