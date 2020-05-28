You’ll soon have more places to play in the qathet Regional District.

That’s because district playground equipment and tennis courts will reopen on June 1st.

According to the district, Vancouver Coastal Health believes that the risk of COVID-19 transmission in outdoor recreation environments is low and that it is possible to safely operate these facilities at this time without additional cleaning protocols.

“There is no evidence to show that routine disinfecting would decrease the risk of transmission,” the district said in a release.

“Use of all equipment will remain at the user’s own risk.”

Park users are reminded to follow all recommendations and protocols as outlined by health authorities.

Signs will be placed around park structures reminding the public of physical distancing and personal hygiene guidelines.

You should plan shorter visits as some park amenities may not be available and are asked to “come prepared to provide for your family’s personal hygiene, and ensure your children are interacting with the playground structures and other children safely,” the district said.

You’re asked to stay away from parks if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to anyone showing symptoms.