Save-On-Foods stores across Vancouver Island are stepping up to support our front-line workers.

In partnership with Victoria Hospitals Foundation (VHF), island Save-On-Foods stores launched ‘Front Lines United.’

It’s an at-the-till fundraising initiative aimed at supporting the purchase of $45,000 in critical care equipment for Royal Jubilee Hospital (RJH).

From May 24th until June 20th, customers at 17 Save-On-Foods locations across Vancouver Island can donate and help fund critical care equipment.

Donations will support VHF’s ‘It’s Critical’ campaign, and the equipment purchased will have an immediate impact in the response to COVID-19 while also increasing future critical care capacity on the Island.

“As front line workers ourselves, we are thrilled to partner with the Victoria Hospitals Foundation on this fantastic initiative,” said Save-On-Foods B.C. regional director Ken Christensen. “The Front Lines United campaign gives our customers a chance to give back to the organizations that support their communities every day.”

Funds raised will benefit ‘It’s Critical,’ a $7 million campaign to increase critical care capacity and build Vancouver Island’s first High Acuity Unit (HAU) at Royal Jubilee, a referral hospital for complex care patients across the Island.

The HAU will nearly double critical care capacity at RJH, and is an intermediary step for patients who do not require intensive care, but who need highly specialized care, equipment and monitoring.

“Every other health authority in B.C. has a High Acuity Unit, but the Vancouver Island Health Authority does not. In this unprecedented time, the island needs critical care resources now more than ever, as we brace for the next wave of COVID-19 patients to return to our hospitals” says executive director of the Victoria Hospitals Foundation, Avery Brohman.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of Save-On-Foods and its customers through the ‘Front Lines United’ initiative. Your generosity will help our caregivers and improve critical care for all Island residents for years to come—thank you.”

To learn more and find out how you can help support the future of critical care on the Island visit victoriahf.ca/critical.