In the latest provincial health update for COVID-19, nine new cases have been announced.

The total number of cases in British Columbia now sits at 2,550.

The joint statement from the Minister of Health and Provincial Health Officer stated that 2,144 people have now recovered from the virus with 244 confirmed active cases in the province.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island with the total staying at 127.

One new death was announced, bringing the provincial total to 162.

Dr.Bonnie Henry is reminding British Columbians to get out and experience locally to help limit the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week,” Henry said.

“With this in mind, let’s continue to take advantage of parks and other activities closer to home, and look to increase social interactions only after fully considering the risks to you and your family.”

In B.C so far over 136,000 tests have been conducted.