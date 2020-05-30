A ride-hailing application has been given the green light in Powell River.

The Passenger Transportation Board completed its review of two ride hailing company applications.

Powell River Taxi Ltd. have been approved to operate in Region 3 – Vancouver Island, excluding CRD.

The Board has declined the application of Khaled Abdulqader Omar Baoween (dba Taxieh) to operate in Region 1 – Lower Mainland, Whistler.

The PTD said these decisions were made “after a careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process which included supporting information provided by the applicants and submissions from interested members of the public and stakeholders.”

Copies of the decisions can be viewed in here.

Next steps after receiving licences from the Registrar is to secure appropriate motor vehicle insurance and to work with the city in the operating area to ensure compliance with local bylaws.

The board has received a total of 41 ride hailing applications to date and has issued decisions on 34 of them.

It’s in the process of reviewing pending applications and is working towards issuing further decisions on ride hailing applications as expeditiously as possible.

Powell River Taxi was incorporated in June 2000.

Its president and general manager is Robert Wayne Maithus.

It is currently an owner-operated taxi company that serves residents, tourists, and business travellers in the qathet Regional District that includes the City of Powell River and neighbouring areas.

It operates the only taxi service in the area 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with six vehicles: five Toyota Prius taxis and one wheelchair accessible vehicle.

It also holds the BC Translink contracts for both the regional paratransit system (three rural bus routes) and the local HandyDart, a shared ride service for passengers with physical or cognitive disabilities who cannot use conventional public transit without assistance.