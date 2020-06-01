Keeping the province’s curve flat is the best way of honouring seniors.

That’s what Premier John Horgan and Courtenay-Comox MLA, Ronna-Rae Leonard are saying to kick off B.C. Seniors’ Week.

Leonard, who is the Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors, joined Horgan in issuing a statement to recognize the week.

Both acknowledged that the pandemic has disproportionately affected seniors.

“Our hearts go out to families and friends of seniors who have lost their lives to this virus. We know it’s incredibly hard for people who are unable to visit their loved ones and can only imagine what a lonely and frightening time this is for elders and those who care for them,” the statement read.

“Finding new ways to connect and following provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s orders are ways to show we care.

People who are over 65 make up about 20 per cent of British Columbia’s population, and this number will grow in the coming years.

Horgan said that the province is investing more than $1 billion over three years “to improve the quality of care for seniors.”

“To support seniors during COVID-19, B.C. is funding added supports through local community service agencies and the expansion of bc211 to the North and Interior,” the statement continued.

“Now, seniors throughout the province can dial 211 to connect with local volunteers who are ready to help with things like picking up groceries and prescriptions, meal delivery, friendly phone calls and virtual social visits.”

They also urge you to reach out to a senior in your life.

Seniors; week starts today and runs until June 7th.