The City of Powell River is returning to garbage tags for each bag, starting on June 15th.

The tag program was suspended in March at the height of the pandemic.

The required tags cost $2 per bag and are for sale at:

City Hall

Quality Foods

Mitchell Brothers Merchants Ltd

Save-On Foods

Shoppers Drug Mart

Top of the Hill Grocery and Gas Bar

Townsite Grocery Store

No tags are required for recycling, and routes and scheduling remain unchanged.

For the 400 households on the organics program, it remains on hold.

You can also sign-up for Curbside, the city’s digital service that allows homeowners to register for schedule reminders and recycling guides via emails, texts and phone calls.

Garbage containers should be placed at curbside in a visible location. Containers should not be blocked by parked vehicles on the roadway so that the garbage trucks and the operators can have easy access to the garbage.

The maximum weight of a garbage bag is 12 kilograms, or 26.5 pounds. If garbage is overweight, it will be left at curbside, tagged as overweight and rejected.

You should have your garbage materials out at the curbside in an animal resistant container by 7:30am because collection times can vary.