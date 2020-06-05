The province’s health officer says recent COVID-19 modelling has shown that B.C. can safely reopen many businesses, return to in-class learning and slowly increase social interactions.

In today’s daily update, Dr. Bonnie Henry said we have to be cautious that we don’t go too far and risk an upturn in cases.

“The key is to minimize, manage and modify: minimize the number of new cases and close contacts, manage clusters and outbreaks with rapid contact tracing by public health teams and modify the measures we are all following, as needed,” Dr. Henry said.

“This means you should continue to assess your risks with every step and take precautions to protect yourself and those around you. Without exception, always stay home when ill and follow the rules for safe physical distancing.”

She’s sending out a reminder that the order limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people still remains in place.

Just one new COVID-19 case was reported in B.C., and there are currently zero cases on Vancouver Island.

The island has not seen a new case in nearly a month.

The total number of cases in B.C. sits at 2,632, with 193 active cases in the province and 2,272 people who tested positive now recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of 86 per cent.

One new COVID-19 related death was reported over the last 24 hours, with that total at 167.

Henry said there’s been no new health-care facility outbreaks and the outbreak at the Berkley Care Centre has been declared over.

In total, five long-term care or assisted-living facilities continue to have active outbreaks.

“We have learned a lot about COVID-19,” Henry added. “Most importantly, we have learned that we must all stay vigilant, that a slow and thoughtful approach will protect us and keep us safe, and that by working together and doing our part, we will get through this.”