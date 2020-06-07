Powell River is taking steps to protect and enhance the quality and safety of drinking water.

The city will begin a water main flushing program in Cranberry starting this Wednesday until mid-July.

WaterworksSupervisor Wade Carter says the plan is to flush the whole water system in the Cranberry area.

“Flushing generally is conducted between 8:00am to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday. It takes about 30 minutes to flush each hydrant. While the hydrant is being flushed, the homes on that block may experience discoloured water or a drop in water pressure, but it should be minimal.”

The city is asking homeowners to limit or avoid using water during times when crews are flushing in their area.

Any discoloured water should not be used for purposes that require clean water, such as food preparation, medical or dental procedures, and laundry. Drinking discoloured water should not make people sick or cause adverse health effects, but it may not smell, look or taste appealing.

It is recommended that residents in affected neighbourhoods do not use the water or do laundry for about two hours after flushing, after which run a cold faucet for about five

minutes to ensure the water is clear.

The city says it does its best to make sure there is as little disruption as possible.

When city crews open fire hydrants for flushing, the water is immediately directed towards the storm sewer system to prevent water accumulations or flooding. Storm sewer catch

basins will be kept clear, so the water can drain with a minimum of backup.

“It’s all part of a good water maintenance system,” said Carter. “Often, you won’t even be aware that flushing is taking place.”