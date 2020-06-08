As we roll into the summer months, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says we have to keep in mind that COVID-19 is still around.

Dr. Henry says if we plan to travel, we have to be mindful of the communities we visit.

“Remember that when you hit the open roads this summer, you’re not leaving COVID-19 behind. We need to be aware of where we are going, whether it’s a larger community or a smaller community. Before we go we have to contact the local tourism association and find out what services are available and what may still be closed,” explains Henry.

Dr. Henry added that we have to follow the same guidelines we would at home when we travel this summer.

“If you are ill, or someone in your family is ill, don’t go. If you are already travelling and become ill, you need to isolate and stay away from others, the same as we do at home. No matter where you are we need to continue to follow the rules that we’ve all learned for social interactions. That means few faces, larger spaces, maintaining our safe distance, cleaning our hands regularly and always staying home if we’re ill.”

In the daily briefing, 29 new cases were announced for the province. That total was the number of cases from Friday until today.

The number of cases on Vancouver Island remains at 130.

The provincial total now sits at 2659 with 183 cases listed as active.

No new deaths were reported and so far, close to 87 of people have fully recovered from the virus.