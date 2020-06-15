In her daily COVID-19 update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reminding us to proceed with caution.

She says as we move ahead into Phase 2, it’s important to remember that the virus isn’t going away anytime soon.

“It is easy sometimes when we are in this place that we’re in to lose sight of the fact that this pandemic is far from over. There continues to be no effective treatment and the virus will continue in our communities for many months to come. Part of the reason we have so few cases in the province is that we have been doing our part to ensure that we are taking those measures to keep this virus from spreading quickly.”

She added that British Columbians have done their part to limit the spread of the virus so far.

“We have put an immense effort into staying safe across the province. As we look ahead our objective is to keep the cases low, to minimize the impact on our communities so that we can start getting back to other parts of our life. We also need to very actively contain any clusters rapidly.”

She says while it’s easy to know what we shouldn’t be doing, there is a lot we can do despite COVID-19.

“We can go outside, we can go for a walk, we can meet with our small bubble and have our contacts. We can go to restaurants when they have a plan to keep us all safe and here in B.C there are many activities in Phase 2 as we transition to Phase 3 that are ‘proceed with caution’, and those will become clearer as we move forward. There’s a lot we can do but we have to be careful.”

Today Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 36 new cases, bringing the total number in the province to 2745.

Out of those current cases, 182 are listed as active.

B.C’s recovery rate for COVID-19 currently sits at 87 per cent.

The number of cases on Vancouver Island hasn’t changed in over a month, staying at 130.

So far over 165,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the pandemic first broke out.