B.C. cannabis producers looking to enter the legal market now have a step-by-step online guide at the tips of their fingers.

The Cannabis Production Regulatory Navigator is designed to help simplify and streamline the licensing process.

It will help prospective cannabis cultivators and processors work their way through the steps required to get their regulated and approved products to market.

“This new tool will provide clearer and more accessible information about how to enter the legal cannabis market in B.C.,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth.

“Transitioning more cannabis producers to the legal framework will help increase public health and safety while creating stable jobs that support B.C. families and communities.”

The province says it’s looking to reduce unlicensed cannabis production while supporting the economic development of the licensed sector.

In 2019, the value generated by licensed cannabis producers in B.C. increased by $600 million, while unlicensed production decreased by 20 per cent.

“The online navigator will help Indigenous, small-scale and craft producers overcome the cost and complexity of attaining the appropriate licences and approvals,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness. “Simplifying the regulatory process will help more producers get their businesses running and create job opportunities across the province.”

The Cannabis Production Regulatory Navigator is a guide for businesses of all sizes for cultivating (such as growing and harvesting) and processing (including manufacturing and packaging) for commercial purposes in B.C.

To date in B.C., there are 66 standard cultivation licence holders, 10 micro-cultivation licence holders, five nursery licence holders, 51 standard processing licence holders, and two micro-processing holders.