The Powell River RCMP is on the lookout for a missing catalytic converter and the thief who stole it.

The part was cut out from underneath a vehicle that was parked at the Saltery Bay ferry terminal last weekend.

The damage to the vehicle is estimated to be between $200 and $300.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.