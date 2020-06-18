British Columbians are invited to share their feedback as the province looks to build a strong economic recovery.

“The pandemic has been challenging, but our province has already accomplished so much in this fight, thanks to British Columbians,” Premier John Horgan said. “We are at our best when we work together, and that’s how we’re going to move forward.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been meeting with businesses, labour, First Nations, not-for-profits and more to get their perspective. We’ve heard lots of good ideas, and we are taking action. We want to hear directly from British Columbians to make sure the recovery works for them.”

There are three main ways you can share your ideas, experiences and priorities:

An online survey

Respond to the paper, Building B.C.’s Recovery, Together: Have Your Say by emailing recoveryideas@gov.bc.ca

by emailing recoveryideas@gov.bc.ca Participate in virtual town halls

Building B.C.’s Recovery, Together highlights the values the government considers foundational for economic policy-making in the months ahead.

It also details the economic effects that COVID-19 has had on B.C., in particular the job losses, and how those losses have been felt across different communities.

Premier Horgan said that nearly half of all jobs lost due to the pandemic have been in accommodations, food services and retail, with women, young adults and low-wage workers having experienced relatively greater job losses.