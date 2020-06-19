A Vancouver Island radio station is honouring B.C’s provincial health officer in a one-of-a-kind way.

For an entire day, Courtenay based radio station CFCP 98.9 Jet FM is switching up its brand to say thank you.

The radio station will be changing its name to “98.9 Doctor Bonnie Henry FM” to show appreciation for the hard work Dr. Henry has been doing to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

The station’s usual positioner of ‘98.9 Jet FM, the Comox Valley’s Best Rock’ will be changed to ‘98.9 Dr. Bonnie Henry FM, the Comox Valley’s Best Doc’ as well.

Staff at the station plan to solely focus on Dr.Henry, including new website design and logo, and will have an interview with the provincial health officer herself, planned for 8:45am Friday morning.

General manager Allison Mandzuk says the station is proud of what British Columbians, and Vancouver Islanders in particular, have accomplished in keeping the curve flat.

Mandzuk added that this is all due to the guidance of Dr. Henry, so it only makes sense to honour her for the international success that B.C. has had, in keeping our cases low.

“She is the one who has led us through thick and thin, calmly and safely, through this pandemic so far, and that feels pretty special and we wanted to make her feel special by paying tribute to her today.”

Program director, Kent Schumaker says it’s a small, but important way to say thank you.

“We decided that the face of this province has been Dr. Bonnie Henry. She’s been smooth, she’s been to the point, she doesn’t get rattled. She is the epitome of what Canada stands for really when you’re going through challenges.”

“I think it’s just so integral that she understands the province really does love her for what she has done.”

The all-day thank you party will kick off Friday morning at 6:00am and run until 6:00pm, so she gets a full 12-hours of appreciation.

For those wanting to tune in, you can listen via The RadioPlayer Canada App by searching ‘98.9 Jet FM’, through the radio station’s website, or by turning your FM radio dial to ‘98.9’ if you live in the Comox Valley area.