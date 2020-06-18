Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is sending out a reminder that COVID-19 can quickly spread, often undetected.

In today’s update, she said symptoms can be very mild, and we may not know that we are infecting others.

“This can lead to multiple cases in multiple locations very quickly until it’s recognized,” Dr. Henry said. “This is a challenge that we will continue to face for the foreseeable future.”

Dr. Henry said that we’ve done an “amazing job” in bending the curve in B.C.

“But we have not yet, nor is it likely, that we’ll be able to eliminate the virus completely from our communities in the near term.”

She added that we must continue our vigilance, and we must keep monitoring ourselves even for mild symptoms.

“Stay home if you are even mildly ill right now and get tested. You can be tested anywhere in the province. You can call 811 and they will direct you on where you can get that done.”

Meanwhile, eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in B.C., with the case count on Vancouver Island remaining at zero.

The total number of cases sits at 2,783, with 190 active cases in the province and 2,425 people who tested positive now fully recovered.

That’s a recovery rate of 87 per cent.

No new deaths were announced, with that total staying at 168.

Over 171,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.