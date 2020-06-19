Knotweed. (Supplied by the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia)

The city is working to make Powell River knotweed-free on public and private properties.

Knotweed is one of the 100 worst invasive plant species.

Its roots have even been known to make their way through concrete.

Removing it will be a multi-year undertaking.

The City will pick up knotweed tops from homeowners and dispose of them for free.

The City has prepared options for removing knotweed on your property:

Cut the plant off about 2 inches above the ground

Slide a long strong wire down the hollow stem and pierce several stem segments. The wires are available for free by calling (604) 485-8635

Use Round-up (available at local garden supply centers), and spray your fresh cut and in the hollow stem. Follow all precautions on the container label

Break up the tops and bag them if you have a small amount, or lay on a tarp if you have lots

The knotweed will regrow within a couple of months. Once regrowth hits about 3⁄4” in diameter, follow the same procedure as above. Continue until regrowth stops. Alternately, spray the new small leaves with Roundup

If you are not comfortable with this method, please hire a local landscape contractor to assist you.

Any attempt to dig out knotweed will loosen up the soil, allowing it to regrow stronger and become more established. It will regrow from any missed segment of root.

In the end, it will require more herbicide to eliminate it,

Go here, for an instructional video on removing knotweed from your property.

The City will pick up knotweed tops from homeowners and dispose of them for free.

If you require further information about removing knotweed on your property, call (604)-485-8635.