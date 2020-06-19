Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is acknowledging the allegations of racist activities within one or more hospital emergency departments in B.C.

She said there’s no place in our province for racism of any kind.

“An investigation has been launched, and we are committed to work on next steps required to ensure everyone in our health-care system receives respectful and culturally safe care,” Dr. Henry said.

“Our province has worked together to respond to COVID-19 as one, and the benefit is clear. We have said we must be 100 per cent committed to flattening the COVID-19 curve, and we must do the same when it comes to addressing racism.”

On June 21st, as we honour Canada’s Indigenous peoples and celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, as well as Father’s Day, Dr. Henry is asking you to use this same momentum to stand against intolerance.

“If you choose to come together with loved ones and friends, take the necessary precautions to do so safely, with kindness, compassion and tolerance.”

In today’s update, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in B.C., with the number of cases on Vancouver Island still at zero.

The total number of cases in the province currently sits at 2,790, with 178 active cases and 2,444 people who tested positive now recovered.

This is a recovery rate of 87 per cent.

No new deaths were announced, with that total staying at 168.

There’s also been no new community outbreaks, with public health teams continuing to provide support for the three remaining community locations.

Over 173,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the province so far.