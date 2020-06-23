Seven local projects are sharing over $60,000 from the Powell River Community Response Fund.

The $61,973 represents the first round of funding.

“We were very impressed with the quality of applications for this new fund,” says Cathy Fisher, Powell River District & United Way. “It is with great pleasure that we will be awarding these funds to deserving organizations in our community.”

The funds will be going to the following organizations:

Canadian Council of the Blind, Powell River Chapter ($750)– for purchasing and distributing audiobooks and machines for persons who are legally blind;

Inclusion Powell River Society ($1,000) – for purchasing laptops for clients to participate in various virtual services offered;

Powell River Brain Injury Society ($2,500) – for purchasing Good Food Boxes (nɛmoɬsəm ʔeɬtənstomɛ, meaning “We Will Feed You”) for clients;

PR Open Air Farmers Market ($5,000)– for operating costs to keep the farmers market running;

Powell River Miklat Recovery House Society ($10,000) – for operating costs to provide therapy to people living with substance use disorder;

Powell River Community Services Association ($17,723) – for building staff capacity to those needing support for government emergency benefits

The Source Club Society ($25,000) – for costs to prepare and deliver meals to adults with mental illness

“There are sectors, particularly the non-for-profit sector, that have been greatly impacted in their operations due to COVID-19 safety regulations,” says Shirley Court, of the Powell River Community Foundation.

“This is a great example of leadership by local community organizations, for local community organizations.”

The allocated funds provide frontline services to vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.

Services could include food security, financial wellness, health and hygiene, home care or personal support services, information and navigation, legal supports, mental health and wellness, shelter, safety, social inclusion and learning, and transportation.

“We are looking forward to our next round of applications. We encourage any local not-for-profit organization serving vulnerable populations during this challenging time to apply,” says Tara Chernoff, VP Community and Marketing at First Credit Union.

The next funding intake deadlines are July 3rd and 24th. Applications for funding will be available on the Powell River Community Foundation website.

Partners in the fund are calling on organizations and individuals to donate here.