North Island-Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney, is taking aim at the federal Conservatives.

The House of Commons released the attendance records of MPs for the hybrid COVID-19 Committee meetings.

The Conservatives had the worst attendance record of any party with an average participation rate of 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, the New Democrats had the highest attendance rate for the hybrid sessions at 86 per cent.

“While New Democrats were fighting for two weeks of paid sick leave for all Canadians and more help for seniors, the Conservatives couldn’t be bothered to show up,” said Blaney, who is the NDP whip.

“People are struggling financially and they’re worried about their health and the well-being of loved ones. It’s really disrespectful that Conservative members didn’t take this seriously.”

The record shows that there wasn’t a single day of hybrid sittings where more than half the Conservative MPs showed up.

“For weeks, New Democrats have been pressing the government about the issues that matter to Canadians, like supports for small businesses and their workers, extending the CERB, and getting more help for students and seniors,” said NDP MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni).

“Our record shows that people can count on us to fight for them – even in the middle of a global crisis.”