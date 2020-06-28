Updates to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) Act are making life more affordable for multi-generational farmers.

The new changes will apply to those living on the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) and will make it easier for farmers to maintain and build roads that help them grow the food British Columbians rely on.

“B.C.’s farming families work hard to put food on our tables, and these changes will help reduce the expense and anxiety of maintaining an extended-family lifestyle on the farm,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture.

“It takes a lot of people to run a large farm. Having parents, in-laws and siblings on-site helps many B.C. farms produce the food we need more efficiently. Our government will continue to make life better for these hard-working farming families.”

Fees for non-adhering residential-use applications will be reduced from $1,500 to $900. The lowering of the application fees follows feedback from local governments, farmers and others living in the ALR.

In recognition of the work local governments and First Nations contribute to the process, the portion of the fees they receive when a non-adhering residential-use application requires its review will increase by 50 per cent, from $300 to $450.

Each application will continue to be reviewed by the ALC to ensure it’s consistent with its mandate to preserve farmland and encourage agriculture.

The changes to the Agricultural Land Commission Act will take effect on September 30th to allow local governments and the ALC enough time to prepare.