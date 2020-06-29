A new virtual learning hub is giving thousands of early care and learning (ECL) professionals the chance to study online.

The BC Early Years Professional Development Hub is a shared platform where ECL professionals at any stage of their career can come together in virtual discussion forums, learn from each other and take courses from a distance.

“Many of us have been practising safe distancing during this time, but being apart should not put our learning and growth on hold, especially for those who continue to care for our children,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care.

“This platform will create an online community for early care and learning professionals to learn with and from each other, share knowledge and connect with others across the child care sector.”

Some of the courses include learning the principles of the early childhood education’s professional code of ethics, to leadership-development training to help ECL professionals improve or expand on their specific areas of expertise.

All ECL professionals will have access to the hub, including early childhood educators (ECEs), ECE assistants, and responsible adults (RAs) working throughout the province.

The online tool was developed through a partnership between the Government of B.C, Westcoast Child Care Resource Centre, Early Childhood Educators of BC (ECEBC) and the BC Family Child Care Association.

The initiative is part of the province’s $136-million Early Care and Learning Recruitment and Retention Strategy and is one of the first investments in professional development for the child care sector in more than a decade.

To learn more, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website.