Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is reminding everyone in British Columbia to stay vigilant to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

As we move ahead with Phase 3 of B.C’s Restart Plan, she says we need to remember that the virus can return just as quickly as it appeared.

“As we move into this phase of our restart plan, we must remember that COVID-19 remains a risk for everyone. Even though our new cases are low, we need to keep it there. We need to remember that we need to minimize, we need to manage the cases that we do have and we need to modify our activities to make sure we’re not putting our community at risk,” said Henry.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also added that there is no room for error when it comes to following the guidelines set out by the province.

“We have flattened our curve here in B.C and to be successful and wether this storm, everyone needs to continue to do thier part. Whether we’re at home, at work, or travelling. We want to be absolutely clear, we cant afford to have exceptions or half measures,” explained Henry.

B.C announced 26 new cases over the weekend, bringing the provincial total to 2,904.

Right now, 153 cases are listed as active throughout the province.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island with the total staying at 131.

So far, 2,577 people, or 88 per cent, have now fully recovered from the virus.