The City of Powell River is reopening the weight room at the recreation complex starting on Monday, July 6th.

There’ll be new protocols in place due to COVID-19.

They include a maximum of 15 people at any given time and time slots that you can reserve online or by phone on a first-come, first-served basis.

Drop-in admission will not be allowed.

Registration opened this morning and time slots can be reserved up to two weeks in advance, with a maximum one slot per person, per day.

“We’re excited that we can begin to offer limited recreation services to our community,” said Recreation Manager, Neil Pukesh.

“While it’s not a full reopening and some modifications to the layout have occurred, the safety of our staff and the public are paramount, so a variety of new rules have been applied.”

A maximum of 15, one-hour spots are available during each time period, which is available Monday to Friday:

6:45 am – 7:45 am

8:00 am – 9:00 am

11:00 am – 12:00 pm

12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

6:15 pm – 7:15 pm

You must pre-register in advance online or by phone at (604) 485-2891.

Current registration by phone is Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Starting Monday, July 6, registration by phone will be available Monday to Friday from 6:45am to 7:15pm.

To activate your membership and reserve a spot, call reception at (604) 485-2891.

Alternatively, registration can be made online or by phone for a flat fee of $5.

Payment must be made by credit card.

The layout of the weight room has been modified and several new rules have been implemented with respect physical distancing and the safe interaction of participants, as well as environmental and personal hygiene.

Do not visit the gym if you are feeling sick, have been around others who are sick, or if you have travelled outside the region in the past 14 days.

Access to showers and lockers at the complex will not be available during this time, but public washrooms will be open.

Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed.

You’re asked to wipe down equipment after every use and bring your own water bottle and towel.

Outside personal equipment will not be allowed.