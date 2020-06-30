Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says we have to make sure we are safe this Canada Day.

In her update, she explains that while it’s important to celebrate, it’s also important to limit your interactions with others.

“Tomorrow, as we all celebrate Canada Day, we remind everyone to follow the rules for safe social interactions, limit your interactions and keep your bubbles small, maintain a safe distance from others and stay home if you are feeling ill.”

“While this will be a different Canada Day for all of us, there are many virtual celebrations being planned and other fun ways to safely connect with friends and family. By doing our part, we can continue to keep our curve flat and protect our communities and those we care for most.”

She also announced today that visits at long term care homes will be allowed once safety measures are in place in each facility.

“British Columbians have flattened the curve, single-site staffing is in place and facilities have been given the additional resources to safely allow for seniors and elders who have been separated from their loved ones to connect once again.”

“Like many other areas within our province, with safety plans and precautions in place, we can now slowly and thoughtfully move forward.”

Today, 12 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing our total to 2,916.

No new cases were announced on Vancouver Island, keeping the total at 131.

Only 152 people currently have the virus in the province and the recovery rate for B.C sits at 88 per cent.