A BMW, cash, a gun and what is believed to be fentanyl, crystal meth, and cocaine.

Those were the items seized by the Powell River RCMP which wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation on June 24th.

With the assistance of the Island District General Investigation Section, the officers searched a home in the 12000 block of Scotch Fir Point Road.

Police arrested a man and woman, both 24, on numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and firearms offences.

The man has been placed on conditions prohibiting him from being in Powell River.

“While communities focus on stopping the spread of COVID-19, some may not be aware that overdoses continue to occur at an alarming rate,” Staff Sgt. Rod Wiebe said in a release.

“The success of this investigation has taken two drug dealers off the street and is a warning to others that the RCMP has numerous resources at its disposal to make Powell River a safer place.”