We’re still drying out from a soaking wet June in Powell River.

The city saw a whopping 125 mm of rain last month, compared to its average of 57 mm for June.

That’s 217 per cent of normal.

We also had some historic rainfall events in June.

The 22 mm that fell on the city on the 12th set an all-time record for that day, breaking the previous mark of 14.4 mm set in 2003.

And the city had its second wettest June 24th on record. A total of 27.7 mm of rain fell, which was short of the record of 33.5 mm in 1971.

“The sentiment that it’s been wet is validated in the numbers,” Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said.

On a bright note, Castellan believes we’re turning a corner in both temperatures and dry conditions.

“It’s still going to be a little bit cooler, here, for the next little bit but we are going to edge towards warmer, or at least closer to normal if just by a couple degrees off, and then maybe even surpass it by the time we get into the second week of July,” he said. “It doesn’t look extraordinarily wet. We’re still dealing with this (low pressure) trough that’s really affected us since late May, lasted most of the way through June, and is still continuing here for the first few days of July.”

He said while it’s going to be unsettled throughout the next couple of weeks, we likely won’t see any big rain events on the horizon “which is at least one door you can close.”