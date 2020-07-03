The B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service has now served thousands of businesses since its launch.

Since April, more than 4,200 businesses have been helped through phone, chat and email.

Operated by Small Business BC (SBBC), it assists with navigating the support and services offered by the provincial and federal governments, and industry and community partners during the pandemic.

“Businesses need the support service to help navigate the rapid pace of change during this pandemic. We greatly appreciate our partnership with SBBC and the work it does for the business community,” said jobs, economic development and competitiveness minister Michelle Mungall.

“The support service is invaluable, and it will continue to be in place during the economic restart so that businesses can get the support they need to re-open, provide jobs and contribute to our communities.”

Numerous supports have been announced by the provincial and federal governments to support businesses.

The province says that the B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service “brings all the information together in one place, making it easy for businesses to access the resources they need.”

In addition to the support service, SBBC continues to offer numerous other free and low-cost resources for businesses. This includes webinars and customized business advice, and the recently launched online non-medical personal protective equipment (PPE) marketplace.

The new online PPE directory is in place to help businesses find vendors who supply non-medical products, like hand sanitizer, masks and face shields.

To access the B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service, click here.