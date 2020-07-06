Second Beach (Supplied by City of Powell River Parks, Recreation & Culture)

Teens and young adults across Powell River are being invited to help clean up Second Beach.

Volunteer Powell River’s Youth Steering Committee is hosting the event, for volunteers between the ages of 15 and 29.

The Youth 20/20Can Project clean up is happening from 4:00pm to 6:00pm Wednesday (July 8).

Youth 20/20 Can is funded by the Government of Canada under the Canada Service Corps. Canada Service Corps is building a national movement to, it says, “build a culture of volunteer service that empowers young Canadians to make an impact.”

You’re invited to bring your friends.

Bags and gloves will be provided, but bring some if you have them.

If you have a vehicle and can volunteer some time to dispose of garbage collected, you’re asked to contact your local volunteer centres for more information.

For more about the beach cleanup, email volunteerpowellriver@gmail.com or call 604-485-2132.

There are similar cleanups planned tomorrow in the Comox Valley, Campbell River, Nanaimo, and Victoria.