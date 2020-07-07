British Columbia continues to lead the way when it comes to combatting COVID-19.

In the latest update, the province announced 12 new cases of the virus, bringing the total in B.C to 2,990

One new case was reported on Vancouver Island as well, bringing the total to 133.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and said that so far, 88 percent of those who tested positive have now recovered.

Dr. Henry says to limit the spread of the virus, it’s important that we keep our social bubbles to a minimum.

“It is important to remember that the more people you see and the more places you go, the higher the likelihood is that you’ll come into contact with someone with COVID-19,” explains Henry.

“To protect yourself, the best things you can do are to keep the number of people you see to a minimum and as much as possible, maintain a safe distance from others and use a mask when that is challenging.”

Dr. Henry added that everyone has done a great job so far, but we have to keep doing our part moving ahead.

“British Columbians have flattened the curve, and to weather this storm, everyone in B.C. needs to do their part, whether at home, at work or on vacation. We can protect our communities, our seniors, Elders and our loved ones by working together while staying apart.”