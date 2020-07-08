The Powell River RCMP is investigating an incident that left a mess at the Tla’amin Convenience Store.

On July 2nd, police received a report of mischief at the store.

Sometime during the previous night, someone shot paintballs out of a car window at the building.

While there was no damage to the store, extensive cleaning was required.

Man arrested for driving while prohibited

Last Saturday night at roughly 9:39pm, officers were making patrols on Joyce Avenue when a blue Dodge Caravan was seen speeding up and attempting to evade police.

They stopped the vehicle and after a records check, found that the 46-year-old male driver was prohibited from driving.

He was arrested and released with a court date in September.

His vehicle was also impounded for seven days under the Motor Vehicle Act.

118 calls

It’s been a busy July so far for Powell River RCMP.

From July 2nd to 8th, the local force received 118 calls for service including 11 thefts, five assaults, three cases of impaired driving, five cases of mischief, and two break-and-enter cases.