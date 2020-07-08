Photo collage of the Metal Transfer Station on Texada Island.(Supplied by the qathet Regional District.)

Texada Island residents looking to get rid of their refrigerant appliances can now so do for free.

As part of the lease renewal process for the Texada Metal Transfer Station, the decision was made to partner with MARR to eliminate this fee for residents.

MARR is a not-for-profit stewardship agency created to implement and operate a stewardship plan for end-of-life major household appliances in B.C.

The Texada Metal Transfer Station will be accepting a wide variety of appliances containing refrigerant on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday and 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Some of the items accepted include full‐size refrigerators, portable or built-in air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and electric water dispensers or coolers.