Face masks and physical distancing are being recommended for realtors as they host open houses.

The BC Real Estate Association, the Real Estate Council, and Superintendent of Real Estate have developed policy guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as people tour properties for sale.

The guidelines, developed with the help of WorkSafeBC, include recommendations for wearing masks and minimizing contact with surfaces inside a home or apartment.

Realtors are being asked to reduce in-person contact through virtual showings and handling documents remotely.

The recommendations also include limiting open houses to serious buyers, encouraging pre-registration, or scheduling times for buyers to attend an open house, ensuring physical distancing inside and outside the home.

BC Real Estate Association CEO Darlene Hyde says the guidance is designed to help realtors adapt their practices to make sure sellers and buyers are safe.

-with files from Mike Patterson