Powell River & District United Way Logo ( Sourced from their Facebook page)

The Powell River Community Response Fund is once again helping organizations in the community.

It has awarded an additional $32,000 to five different projects affected by COVID-19, bringing the total amount donated to local community organizations in Powell River to over $93,000.

The most recent round of funding was awarded to the following organizations:

Powell River Community Radio Society ($1,000) – to support local community programming

Malaspina Art Society ($4,000) – to purchase art supply care packages for children and seniors who have been particularly affected by COVID-19

Bike Lund, Lund Community Society ($5,000) – to provide free refurbished bicycles to low-income individuals living in qathet Region to meet their transportation needs during COVID-19

Lift Community Services ($12,000) – to purchase basic hygiene, first aid, personal care, and food supplies for vulnerable members of the community

Powell River Model Community Project ($10,000) – to support the K-Lumet Pilot Project to train and employ people with high barriers to employment in manufacturing fire starters

“We are grateful to have the ability to support these local organizations and we’re impressed with the variety of services being offered to our more vulnerable neighbours in this community,” said Cathy Fisher with the Powell River District & United Way.

The funds provide support to frontline services and vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19 for services such as food security, financial wellness, health and hygiene, home care or personal support services.

It can also include things like legal supports, mental health and wellness, shelter, safety, transportation and social inclusion and learning.

The next funding deadline date is Friday, July 24th.

To apply for funding or donate to the fund, visit the Powell River Community Foundation website.