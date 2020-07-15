A new online, long-term program wants to help small businesses in British Columbia.

Spring Activator Inc, a global incubator and accelerator that empowers entrepreneurs and entrepreneur ecosystem organizations, launched its business resilience program today.

The program is aimed at assisting small businesses and entrepreneurs recover from the impacts of COVID-19 by helping them evaluate their current business, create a plan to survive, and take necessary action to thrive once again.

It was launched with the support of Discovery Foundation and six partners across the province who will offer the initiative in their communities, including:

The City of Powell River (supported by First Credit Union, and Powell River Community Futures)

The City of Campbell River (TECHHatchery Initiative)

The City of Richmond’s Economic Development Office

The Sunshine Coast Credit Union, District of Squamish (supported by Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Squamish, and the Downtown Squamish BIA)

Vancity

Founder Keith Ippel says as the pandemic hit, it became paramount that entrepreneurs and businesses needed guidance to survive.

“Our business resilience program goes beyond the short-term monetary relief offered and is designed to scale provincially, nationally, and globally, to provide the crucial framework necessary for increasing levels of tailored support needed to overcome this and future crises.”

Created by experts in strategic growth and entrepreneurship roles, Spring Activator says the program allows partners to opt-in and provide their business communities access to the educational content for six months to one year.

It’s free for registrants and allows users to work through four online self-paced video modules and 18 sub-topics, with bonus materials including training from subject matter experts and industry-specific strategies.

The program format is ‘a la carte’, which allows users to go at their own pace and select the most appropriate content for their current needs.

To learn more about the business resilience program, click here.