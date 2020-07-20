The library says only a small number of people will be allowed in to browse at a time, with no seating available. (Photo provided by the Powell River Public Library, Facebook)

Get your library card ready, because the Powell River Public Library is now open for limited browsing.

The library explains that while it is open, it’s asking you to follow some of the guidelines it has put in place.

“Follow the distancing marks into the library. At the entrance, library staff will meet you and guide you through the changes in the library and show you how to use the self-checkout machine if you need it. Access to the library will remain limited.”

It adds that only a small number of people will be allowed in to browse at a time, with no seating available.

If you plan to visit the library, it says you can do a few simple things to make the experience easier for both you and others.

Limit your visit to 45 minutes,

Follow the signage and direction of staff in the Library and foyer,

Maintain two metres (6 feet) of distance from others,

Wash your hands frequently– sanitizer stations and washrooms are available,

If you or anyone in your household (bubble) is unwell, stay home,

If possible, designate one person from your household to come to the library.

It also recommends you wear a non-medical mask or face covering during your visit, but it isn’t required.

If you don’t feel comfortable enough to come into the branch, many virtual services are still available as well, including digital collections, eBooks, eAudio and digital magazines.

All you need is your library card.

For more information, visit the Powell River Public Libary’s website.