Brothers Leland and Marcel Butler are getting new BMX bikes, thanks to the kindness of strangers. (Supplied by Sophie Butler)

The news gets better for a Powell River family victimized by a bike thief.

Through a Facebook group, 21 people banded together to raise $850 to buy new BMX bikes for brothers Leland and Marcel Butler.

The fundraising total jumped another $200 on Monday, when a person stepped up with a generous single donation.

Recently, 11-year-old Leland’s new bike was stolen from his family’s home in the Cranberry area.

Leland’s mom Sophie posted on Facebook, asking for people to keep an eye out for her son’s stolen bike and helmet.

The news found its way to Clayton Jones, who came up with the idea and put the wheels in motion, while Karina Inkster facilitated the fundraising drive.

Inkster admits she has a love/hate relationship with social media but this is a good example of where it can be used for positive things in the community.

“It’s pretty incredible that 19 strangers got together to buy a new bike for a family that they don’t know,” Inkster said.

“It’s amazing. I think it speaks to the sense of community that we have here in Powell River. Things like stealing and petty theft happen in any community but I’d like our collective generosity to outweigh what has happened to this family.”