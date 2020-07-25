Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for East Vancouver Island (Photo supplied by: Pexels)

It’s heating up out there.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Sunshine Coast.

Affected areas include Saltery Bay to Powell River and Gibsons to Earls Cove.

Environment Canada says a ridge of high pressure will build over southern B.C. this weekend, producing the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer.

It says daytime maximums will reach the low 30’s tomorrow and Monday before temperatures start to go down on Tuesday.

You’re advised to take measures to reduce exposure to the heat:

Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1:00pm to 5:00pm

Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening

Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing

Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses

Keep your home cool by opening windows, closing shades or blinds, using an air conditioner and preparing meals that do not require an oven

NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked car

More information on the weather statement can be found here.