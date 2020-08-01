The qathet Regional district’s Regional Emergency Operations Centre is strongly urging residents and visitors to follow all orders, guidelines and prohibitions this long weekend.

The EOC says it has received some calls regarding residents and visitors not adhering to provincial health orders, specifically an annual large party on Savary Island’s south beach.

It plans to work with health authorities, RCMP and provincial enforcement officers to follow up on these concerns.

The district is also reminding everyone that campfires and outdoor fires of any kind are currently prohibited on Savary Island, throughout the coastal fire jurisdiction and within Powell River, with the exception of campfires in designated campsites at Willingdon Beach.

As visitors and residents enjoy the long weekend the district is asking you to lead by example and not put others at risk.

The EOC continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation. For up-to-date COVID-19 information, please visit qathet.ca.