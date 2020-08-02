There are some dangerous intersections in Powell River.

New data released by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) shares which intersections in town have seen the most crashes.

The province’s auto insurer recently updated its interactive map highlighting the top spots between 2015 and 2019.

Alberni Street at Joyce Avenue took first place with 63 crashes over the four-year span.

Alberni Street at Marine Avenue wasn’t far behind with a total of 40 crashes, followed by Duncan Street at Joyce Avenue with 38 crashes.

Between 2015 and 2019, the ten busiest intersections in town saw a total of 251 crashes.

Powell River crashes, 2015 – 2019:

Alberni Street & Joyce Avenue – 63 crashes

Alberni Street & Marine Avenue – 40 crashes

Duncan Street & Joyce Avenue – 38 crashes

Barnet Street & Joyce Avenue – 31 crashes

Highway 101 – 15 crashes

Manson Avenue – 15 crashes

Marine Avenue – 15 crashes

Joyce Avenue & Manson Avenue – 13 crashes

Alberni Street & Ontario Avenue – 11 crashes

Courtenay Street & Marine Avenue – 10 crashes

More crash statistics for Powell River, along with other municipalities on Vancouver Island can be found here.