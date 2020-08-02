Alberni Street at Joyce Avenue is Powell River’s top spot for crashes: ICBC
Map for Powell River (Supplied by: ICBC)
There are some dangerous intersections in Powell River.
New data released by the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) shares which intersections in town have seen the most crashes.
The province’s auto insurer recently updated its interactive map highlighting the top spots between 2015 and 2019.
Alberni Street at Joyce Avenue took first place with 63 crashes over the four-year span.
Alberni Street at Marine Avenue wasn’t far behind with a total of 40 crashes, followed by Duncan Street at Joyce Avenue with 38 crashes.
Between 2015 and 2019, the ten busiest intersections in town saw a total of 251 crashes.
Powell River crashes, 2015 – 2019:
- Alberni Street & Joyce Avenue – 63 crashes
- Alberni Street & Marine Avenue – 40 crashes
- Duncan Street & Joyce Avenue – 38 crashes
- Barnet Street & Joyce Avenue – 31 crashes
- Highway 101 – 15 crashes
- Manson Avenue – 15 crashes
- Marine Avenue – 15 crashes
- Joyce Avenue & Manson Avenue – 13 crashes
- Alberni Street & Ontario Avenue – 11 crashes
- Courtenay Street & Marine Avenue – 10 crashes
More crash statistics for Powell River, along with other municipalities on Vancouver Island can be found here.