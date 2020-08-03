Shawn Cator with one of the 240-litre bins being prepared for the organic curbside collection program (City of Powell River)

Powell River’s Curbside Organics Pilot Project is starting up again.

After a pause due to COVID-19, the city will be launching it tomorrow.

Powell River began the organics waste collection trial in October 2017 with 400 households selected for participation.

On any given week, approximately 40 per cent of the selected houses, or about 150 households a week, are putting out organic waste for collection.

Although there has been a high demand for participation, the City is not taking on any more households in its trial.

For participating households the city is asking you to:

Use your green organics bin only

Pickup is weekly

There should be no compostable plastic bags placed in the organics collection bins

Any contamination found in the bins will cause the collection to be rejected

Snow or ice events could delay or cancel pickups. On inclement weather days, please follow updates here, and on the City’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

For residents who are not participating in the organics trial, there are two drop-off locations for their organic waste.

Free drop-off at Town Centre Recycling Depot, 4750 Joyce Avenue (behind Rona), Monday to Saturday, 8:00 am to 5:30 pm, excluding holidays

Loads over 50 litres (20lbs) must be taken to Sunshine Disposal and Recycling, 4485 Franklin Avenue, Wednesday to Saturday only

For more information or inquiries, contact the Operations Secretary at 604-485-8657.