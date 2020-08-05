Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says it’s important to stay in touch with friends and family during this unprecedented time.

In today’s update, she announced 47 new COVID-19 cases province-wide, bringing B.C’s total to 3,834.

No new cases were reported on Vancouver Island, keeping its total case count at 146.

Dr. Henry says “as COVID-19 remains in our communities, so does the anxiety and stress that comes with the uncertainty, the increased isolation and the need to take precautions in everything we do.”



She explains that because of this, it’s important to check in with friends and family to make sure they are doing okay.

“Younger people, in particular, may not fully understand why many of the activities they normally enjoy are no longer available, look different and require us to interact with each other in new ways.”

“We remind people to take the time to check in with your friends, family and neighbours, young and old, to provide a mental health boost and to ensure they have the support we all need – especially for those who may be self-isolating,” said Henry.

B.C currently has 351 active cases of COVID-19, and a recovery rate of 86 percent.